Six suspects were arrested after the crime. The alleged shooter was killed. Ecuadorian President declares a state of emergency for two months and says that elections will take place this month, as planned. of a campaign event in the country’s capital, Quito.

Carlos Figueroa, a personal friend of Villavicencio, said in a video released on social networks that the candidate was shot three times in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not resist his injuries.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso declared a two-month state of emergency on Thursday after the murder, but promised general elections scheduled for this month would go ahead as scheduled.

“The Armed Forces are mobilized throughout the national territory to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquility of the country and the free and democratic elections of August 20th,” said Lasso in a speech broadcast on YouTube. The president also declared three days of national mourning.

Video shows the moment of the crime

The crime took place in the late afternoon outside a gym where Villavicencio had met with supporters.

Local media reported that around 30 shots were fired at the politician. Footage from a video posted on social media appears to show the moment of the attack. The footage shows Villavicencio getting into a car after the rally, when at least 12 gunshots are heard.

Nine other people were injured in the attack. One of the alleged attackers was shot and killed by security guards. Prosecutors said six other suspects were arrested in operations carried out in southern Quito and in a neighboring town. “This is a political crime that takes on a terrorist character and we have no doubt that this murder is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” said Lasso.

Threats

Villavicencio, identified as a staunch opponent of former President Rafael Correa, had been traveling under police protection due to threats he had received weeks earlier. The center-right candidate for the Construye movement and a former lawmaker was one of the favorites and was in second place in the presidential race, according to recent opinion polls.

The president of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, added that “the date of the elections scheduled for August 20 remains unchanged”.

In recent years, Ecuador has been the scene of a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking. In late July, Lasso declared a state of emergency in the city of Duran and the coastal provinces of Los Rios and Manabi, following a prison massacre and the murder of a mayor.

Ecuador ended 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, recording 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, the vast majority associated, according to the government, with organized crime and drug trafficking, which gained strength on the coast and turned ports into major centers of cocaine distribution to Europe and North America.

The fight against crime has been one of the main promises of the candidates who want to succeed the conservative Guillermo Lasso as president in the extraordinary general elections scheduled for the next 20th.

In addition to Villavicencio, running for the presidential elections are environmentalist Yaku Pérez, ‘correista’ Luisa González, security specialist Jan Topic, former vice-president Otto Sonnenholzner, businessman politician Xavier Hervas, businessman and former parliamentarian Daniel Noboa and the independent Bolívar Armijos.

