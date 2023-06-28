Guatemalan candidate Sandra Torres, on Sunday after voting in Guatemala City. JOHAN ORDONEZ (AFP)

Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres —who will face Bernardo Arévalo, a candidate from the Seed Movement, in the second round on August 20— is determined to capture the conservative vote of the Central American country. The politician is heading towards the tiebreaker with an advantage of 200,000 votes against her opponent, who is located in the progressive ideological spectrum, and assured that she has enough energy to face “with whoever.”

Torres, who is in his third attempt, obtained the support of 858,000 citizens last Sunday, 15% of the valid votes. The former first lady has had a political career marked by a shift from social democratic to conservative positions, a shift that now culminates in a clear pro-life discourse. On Monday he spoke “in defense of children and the family”, in a nod to the sectors closest to former candidate Zury Ríos, the daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, who was left out of the race with 6.5% of the props.

In a press conference offered this Tuesday, the candidate Torres charged against Bernardo Arévalo, whom she called a puppet of Thelma Aldana and Iván Velásquez, current Colombian Defense Minister. Aldana is the former Guatemalan prosecutor who, together with Velásquez, commissioner of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), investigated dozens of corruption cases in Guatemala. In 2019, Aldana aspired to the presidency with the Seed Movement, but a constitutional chamber left her out of the elections. Bernardo Arévalo is the son of former reformist president José Arévalo Bermejo and was born in Uruguay during his family’s exile due to the persecution of the cycle of military regimes.

“We know where their funding comes from [Movimiento Semilla]; we know that the one who gave them the votes was the MLP [Movimiento para la Liberación de los Pueblos]it was Codeca [Comité de Desarrollo Campesino]Thelma Cabrera and we believe that they are against family, life and religious freedom,” said Torres.

Both MLP and Codeca are rejected among the most conservative groups in Guatemalan society because they question corporate voracity and the surrender of territories for extractive mining and monocultures. Codeca is a rural group that has been criminally prosecuted for the theft of electricity supply.

Arévalo, for equal marriage

“I ask the people of Guatemala to choose that we go for life, for family, for peace and for religious freedom,” Torres continued in his speech. “The Semilla political party and its candidate, the Uruguayan citizen Bernardo Arévalo, have already declared themselves in favor of equal marriage, we know that he is framed in those customs. We respect it, we do not share it, but we, as a party, are going to defend the children and the Guatemalan family,” he added.

From now on, with a view to the second round, Torres will focus on speaking to the conservative sectors to try to capture that vote, considers the political scientist Luis Mack. “She will speak to two religious conservative actors and the extreme right who were against the fight against corruption and foreign interference, which is why she mentions Thelma Aldana and Iván Velásquez,” she explains.

With his position, Torres tries to make himself more drinkable in an urban public, where his party does not have majorities and which captured the vote for Semilla, adds Mack. The candidates who were left out of the ballot have supported the elections and have noted the weight of the 17% who reached the null vote, in rejection of the political proposals. It’s a statement, conservative Zury Ríos points out that the results “clearly express a demand for change that must be met”. Roberto Arzú, one of the three excluded by court rulings and who promoted null voting, celebrated the “anti-system steamroller.” “That vote for Bernardo Arévalo is not because of ideologies,” it is because “we are fed up with the corrupt system, with manipulation and privileges,” he said.

