Former US Vice President Mike Pence is not being prosecuted for the classified documents found at his home. The investigation into the politician has been closed, the Ministry of Justice confirms after reporting from CNN, among others.

The documents were found by Pence’s attorney in January and turned over to the FBI. Pence stated that he was unaware that the documents were in his private home. Previously, confidential documents had also been found in the private property of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. The investigation is still ongoing, according to CNN.

Presidential candidate

The decision comes shortly before Pence announces his candidacy for president on June 7, according to US media. He will then become a direct competitor of Trump, under whom he was vice president from 2017 to 2021. The two worked closely together for many years.

However, after the storming of the Capitol building in Washington in early 2021, Pence increasingly distanced himself from Trump. He said that by encouraging rioters to attack the Capitol, Trump had endangered him and his family. Pence testified against Trump in this case in April. The former president unsuccessfully tried to prevent Pence from testifying through the courts. Previous attempts to prevent testimonials had also failed. See also PvdA - actually for years - divided over CETA

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: