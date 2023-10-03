The period to register candidates for the Salvadoran Presidency before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has already begun, heading towards elections that will also see new deputies elected to the Legislative Assembly, Parliament and 44 mayors and municipal councils. Despite his unconstitutionality, the president, Nayib Bukele, will seek to be re-elected for a second term in command.

There will be around 5.5 million Salvadorans who will go to the polls in the next presidential and legislative elections in the Central American country, where about 13 parties will launch their candidates for the available seats and at least six will have a candidate to seek the Presidency. .

October 26 is the deadline for political organizations to register their candidates. So far, the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) is the only party that has submitted a formal request to the TSE to register its presidential ticket.

Although they have not officially registered their candidate yet, the ruling party, Nuevas Ideas, marked the beginning of their electoral campaign by supporting Bukele’s re-election with a message on their social networks: “Mark the N for Nuevas Ideas, vote for Nayib Bukele” .

A survey organized by the Francisco Gavidia University, cited by the Reuters agency, points out that the current head of state has the advantage in popular preference for next year’s elections, with 68.4% support. Bukele enjoys one of the highest popularity ratings in the region, despite multiple reports of human rights violations during his mandate and his controversies with the current constitutional order.

Opposition discomfort with Bukele’s “permanent propaganda”

Within Salvadoran electoral laws there is no legal impediment to starting the electoral campaign before registering a candidate, however, The Electoral Code does stipulate that “electoral propaganda will only be allowed four months before the date established by Law” in the case of presidential candidates.

The opposition alleges that the ruling party has not complied with said regulations. According to them, the president lives in a “permanent propaganda” and they also emphasize that there is a lack of operation on the part of the institutions in charge of ensuring electoral regulations in the country.

“Outside the deadlines established by them, they live in permanent propaganda. The institutional media forms a network of repeaters of the Government’s and NI’s speech, and they neglect to exercise their institutional function, and that is highly condemnable,” said Anabel Belloso. , FMLN deputy, for the EFE agency.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, on January 1, 2023 at the Legislative Assembly, in San Salvador © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP/Archives

The next presidential and legislative elections are scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024, where eligible citizens will have the right to vote for 44 mayors and municipal councils, 60 national deputies and the governing formula of president and vice president who will govern El Salvador for five years.

With Reuters and EFE