Dubai (Etihad)

Al Marmoom Camel Racing Field witnessed the Laqaya Challenges for the camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, within the framework of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Camel Festival 2024, which is supervised by the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The races were held over 17 rounds for a distance of 5 km, and the Camel Challenges of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs witnessed the participation of more than 536 ride.

The main half of Al-Qayat Al-Jaadan went to the presidential camel, mediated by “Shaheen”, under the leadership of the experienced Mohammed Atiq Zaitoun Al-Muhairi, with a time of 7:18:9 minutes.

Al-Sheehaniya camels succeeded in obtaining the top spot, through the main race of the Al-Qaya Al-Abkar, through “Hajma”, led by Salem Faran Al-Marri, with a time of 7:17:1 minutes.

Hajn Zabeel recorded her strong appearance in the third round of Al-Qayat Al-Abkar, as Rashid Muhammad Maroushid led Al-Shahiniya to the lead, recording 7:23:2 minutes.

As for the fourth round, Al-Qayat Al-Jaadan went to the presidency through the mediation of “Shaheen”, who was led to the summit by Mohammed Zaitoun Al-Muhairi with a time of 7:20:4 minutes.

The presidential camels shine in the morning sessions

The camel establishments of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs launched their participation in the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Camel Festival through 16 laps of the Laqaya age in the morning period, and Mohammed Zaitoun Al Muhairi, the presidential camel racer, was the champion of the morning challenges, as he led the “Al Shaheeniya” presidential camel race to the lead in the first half of the firstborn camels to the lead. With a time of 7:27:3 minutes.

Al Muhairi added the second point to the presidential slogan through the mediation of “Shaheen”, the champion of Al-Lakaya Al-Jaadan, who achieved a time of 7:28:2 minutes.

Muhammad Atiq bin Zaytoun shined during the third half of Al-Qayat Al-Abkar, during which he put “Al-Shahiniya” on top with a time of 7:31:5 minutes.

The fourth point for Al-Qayat Al-Jaadan went to the slogan of the presidential camel and the implied one, Muhammad bin Zaytoun, through the mediation of “Shaheen”, who obtained a time of 7:30:1 minutes.

Today morning and evening, the slogans of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs will make their second appearance at the festival, through their participation in the Radio Age Challenges, which will be held in 29 rounds, including 16 in the morning and 13 in the evening.

The activities of the third day of the eleventh Al-Marmoum auction for personal production of weanlings were held in the heritage village in Al Marmoom, and 60 horses descending from fine and ancient breeds in the world of purebred Arabian camel racing were displayed.

Ali Rashid Al Owaisi succeeded in obtaining the ownership of Al Bakra, descended from the lineage of the clear father “Al Asifa” and mother Mutaibah, for 200 thousand dirhams, and Sultan Yusuf Ghanem Ahli obtained the ownership of Al Bakra, daughter of Al Faris “Al Asifa”, and the mother “Al Shababiyya” for 200 thousand dirhams, while the ownership of Al-Qaoud gave birth to Sukkar “Al-Asifah” and the mother (Sham’a) to Muhammad Rashid bin Markhan, who paid 100 thousand dirhams for her.