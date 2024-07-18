Media, Biden; I would reconsider my decision if a doctor asked me to

Joe Biden might reconsider his decision to continue running for president if a doctor tells him to do so, Biden said in an interview with BET News’ Ed Gordon, according to a brief excerpt from the interview released by the network and published by the New York Times. Asked if there was anything that would make him reconsider his decision to continue running for president, Biden said, “If any medical conditions came up, if any, if doctors came to me and said, you have such-and-such a problem.” The full interview will air at 10 p.m. ET.