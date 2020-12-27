Residents of the Central African Republic (CAR) are electing the president of the country today, the voting is taking place against the background of an exacerbation of the internal political situation, reports TASS…

Citizens on Sunday will also have to determine the members of the national parliament. UN observers will monitor the elections.

It is worth clarifying that 17 candidates are running for the post of head of state, including the current leader Faustin-Archange Touadera, whose main opponent will be the opposition leader Anise-Georges Dologele.

The situation in the country before the elections was tense, the current government of the republic accused former President François Bozizet of attempting a coup. This statement is explained by the fact that the leaders of the main rebel groups tore up the reconciliation agreement and announced the unification of their forces.

Meanwhile, armed rebels captured the city of Bambari, located in the south of the African state.

In turn, the Russian side, within the framework of rendering assistance to the Central African Republic, sent there an additional 300 instructors to train the military personnel of the kingdoms. The UN Security Council Committee was informed about Moscow’s actions.