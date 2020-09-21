Should environmentalists nominate a candidate for 2022 in December or rather in the summer of 2021, after the regional ones, where they aspire to win in several communities? Meeting this weekend, the federal council of EELV had to decide this question of calendar which polluted its political return. A closed-door vote to choose between two options respectively carried by Yannick Jadot and the leadership of the party led by Julien Bayou. If the result was not the subject of any suspense, it still remained to measure the extent of the snub inflicted by the militants to the MEP, much contested internally for his positions compatible with macronism. It is clear that the disavowal is marked for the aspiring president. The motion supported by Yannick Jadot was rejected by 75% of the voters.

EELV will therefore appoint its champion between June and September 2021, and not by the end of the year. The strategy led by the national secretary Julien Bayou won. The latter considers that the regional and departmental elections “Are a new step to be taken in order to continue to gain momentum until 2022”.

Counterfire strategy

“It’s not a slap, I expected it”, reacted Yannick Jadot, Monday morning on France Info. The European parliamentarian, whose proposal was also supported by the former presidents Noël Mamère and José Bové, believes that his party is not taking the right path to conquer the Elysee: “Staying in the idea that we will start to organize once we have resolved all the other problems, that is guaranteed defeat. “ He calls his “Environmental friends” at “Go beyond postures” because “Ecology can only win in this country if it goes beyond its history”.

As soon as his defeat by proxy was announced, Yannick Jadot ignited a new backfire supposed to help him drape himself in the presidential costume, above the radical postures of a few. Still on France Info, he therefore again dezinced certain environmental officials and their controversies around the Tour de France and Christmas trees. “I cannot stand this way of insulting the French, of insulting the popular classes”, he blurted out. According to him, EELV should rather be interested “To questions of security, insecurity, questions of the republican pact, questions of territorial inequalities” because “If we want to govern this country, we are not going to win (…) with the best cycle route plan in the world”. His people will appreciate it.