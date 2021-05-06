The constitutional lawyer Eduardo Barcesat and also an advisor to Alberto Fernández made an analysis of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of face-to-face classes and said that “a breakdown of the Constitution is being encouraged“and that to the Government”it corresponds to the intervention of the City of Buenos Aires“.

“This clause not only serves a Coup, but also when a power replaces the authority that the Constitution gave it, that is, when a local power exerts one force over another, is encouraging a breakdown of the Constitution National, “he said.

Along these lines, he said, without hesitation, that “from the point of view of the Government it is up to him to promote the intervention of the City of Buenos Aires“.

The lawyer added, in an interview with Radio AM 530, that the intervention should include the Mendoza province, where “disobedience of a provision of the National Executive is also called” since there it was determined that the classes will continue to be face-to-face in the field of public education.

Asked again about the possibility of intervening in these two jurisdictions, Barcesat reaffirmed it: “They are wetting his earThey say ‘yes, we are already listening to their decree, but in our territory we are going to have presence even though we are a high-risk area’; this is something worrisome“.

In addition, he raised another possible response from the Government to the ruling: “Another initiative, which would be good if it emanates from the Government but can be requested by individuals, it’s impeachment against the members of the Court for bad performance“. While adding that the ruling of the highest court”may create a public health hazard”.

The ruling referred to by the lawyer, who is an advisor to the Unit Cabinet of Advisors of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, was the one that was known last Tuesday when the Supreme Court endorsed the request of the City to maintain schools open.

The decision came unanimously with the votes of Carlos Rosenkrantz, Ricardo Lorenzetti, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti. Elena Highton abstained from voting because she considered that the Buenos Aires presentation was not the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

In the ruling, the four judges unanimously supported the autonomy of the City. This was stated in the brief: “For this reason, and after hearing the Attorney General of the Nation, the claim is made with respect to the claim that in the specific case the autonomy of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires was violated“.

