Jean-Luc Mélenchon presented his vows on January 14 in his new Parisian campaign HQ. A year after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he believes has “exposed the link between the social issue and the ecological requirement”, the candidate of France Insoumise for the presidential election of 2022 warned . Next year’s poll will be “the last stop before the desert”. “The decade which has just started with a pandemic will be that of tipping effects”, considers the deputy of Marseille. In this context, “the social question is at the heart of all questions”, insists Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who took the situation of journalists as an example. According to him, the precariousness which reigns in the profession generates “poor quality information”.

Information is precisely a chapter that occupied a good part of his greeting speech, which he placed “under the patronage of Julian Assange and Loujain Al-Hathloul”, the Saudi feminist imprisoned by the regime. The rebellious candidate was also worried about the place now taken by social networks in the dissemination of information, and the fact that they are owned by private operators: “the owners of a network have been able to become the owner of ‘an information. All of this challenges us. It is a philosophical question that is put to us, ”he said, referring to the closure of Donald Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. “We must not recognize any right to private censorship. It is up to justice to decide when comments violate the law. Why can an operator make a decision that only a judge can make? Otherwise it would be granting them a right of censorship on any comments that would be expressed on their network. “

Calling for new relations with journalists (“we are going to change some of our guns” he admitted), he spoke out in favor of a law for the next term of office. , “Against the concentration of the media in a few hands”. But he also called on journalists to themselves change the content of their criticism of rebels: “we agree to be discussed on all subjects. But, please, don’t assign us to identities that are not ours ”. And to invite the press not to look at his “character” but the program of rebels. The leader of the IF also underlined that the mobilization would go through the own “social network” of his movement, “popular action”, in order to circumvent the effects of this “private censorship” of which he denounces the threat.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has finally announced the next steps for his movement in the perspective of 2022. He seems to have noted the differences with the Socialist Party and environmentalists. “We do not agree with them, in particular on how to manage what needs to happen in Europe. But it is not a question of making it a prohibition to discuss ”. In the meantime, he wants his movement to advance and reject any “soup of logos”. “We developed the Human First Program with the Communists in 2012. After thousands of contributions, we made it our 2017 program. It has once again entered a discussion phase.”

Jean-Luc Mélenchon puts forward the own calendar of his movement for the future: “At the end of January, we will publish a review which will take up four sectors of our program”. And in February, the rebels will create a “campaign parliament”. “We will achieve for ourselves both clarity and unity”, and put in place this “collective framework”. Because according to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, if we have entered the decade of “rocking effects”, those who “imagine that the solution will pass through a small social reform here and a small ecological reform there, or else by an addition of magic tricks and jumps in flaming hoops as Emmanuel Macron intends to do, or by political connivance with the extreme right and Macronie, are missing the point ”. Without a start, “the phase that we see today, the downgrading of France which is proven by the shortages of masks, vaccines and organization, will pass to that of sagging.” In order not to “give in to despair”, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, defining himself “in favor of the mutual aid society”, said to be delighted “with the confusion in the spirits if it should lead to a greater awareness” .

Diego Chauvet