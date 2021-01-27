Jean-Luc Mélenchon presented on Wednesday January 27 the first “book of the Future in common”, named after the candidate’s program since 2017. There will be four in all by July-August, which will be sold at newsstands and by rebellious militants. Declined in different themes, they are intended to be amended, supplemented, by those who wish it and by means of a registration on the site “noussommespour”, open to support the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon for the presidential election. “Public forums broadcast live on the internet and public hearings will complete this system,” explains the team writing the notebooks in the preamble. The MP for Marseille has also announced the holding of a first meeting on February 7, called “forum of the future in common”, in augmented reality. The hologram will no longer be that of the candidate but of the citizens met during an activist tour, carried out with a truck equipped accordingly.

The first section is entitled “Democracy and Freedoms, Quickly the VI e Republic ! “. It includes, like the three which will follow, a “program comparator”, an explanation of the chosen theme, and proposals. Publishing a first notebook on this theme is a deliberate choice, the leader of the rebels calling for “a refoundation of our people”. The following editions will be devoted to ecological planning, to the “human and social program” and finally to “the independence of France”. “In September or October”, then clarified Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a summary and a new version of the program will be published and they will be submitted for discussion with the other political parties.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon was measured with regard to other potential candidates on the left. Asked about the latest poll published by Liberation, which places him in the lead (at 10-11%) among them, he said to retain above all the historically low level of the entire left . “If the traditional left keeps throwing stones at whoever is in the lead, we will all back down,” he said. “We have nothing to gain from throwing stones at each other, neither they nor I. If throwing stones made our ideas move forward, I would ”. The main stake consists, according to him, to “give back the taste for the public thing” to millions of abstainers, while “we are extremely threatened by the rise of the extreme right”. Jean-Luc Mélenchon also recalled being ready to discuss with the other left parties, on programmatic bases and not “on the color of our ties”.

Aware of the constraints imposed by the health crisis on the electoral campaign he has launched, he believes he can rely on social networks and traditional media. However, with limits that he underlined: “Social networks and online meetings, on the Internet, produce effects which can be compared to those of meetings but they do not produce the same catharsis, it is a serious handicap” . He was referring in particular to his presidential campaigns of 2012 and 2017, and to “the place played by these gatherings”, citing the meetings of the Prado and the Old Port in Marseille, or even of Toulouse.