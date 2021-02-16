Michel Barnier, December 25, 2020, in Brussels. (FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

Michel Barnier is in Paris at the moment and his agenda is busy to say the least: meeting Tuesday, February 16 in the morning with the Les Républicains group in the Assembly, followed by a hearing in the evening by the Senate European Affairs committee, before an appointment Wednesday at the CFDT, at the invitation of the central union office. Officially, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator comes to explain, each time, the agreement that he wrested and its consequences on the various sectors of activity. “But if I am asked questions on other subjects, I will answer them “, warns the Savoyard.

“Michel Barnier is one of the credible candidates, already enthuses a right-wing deputy. If this is our candidate, that suits me very well.“ “We can tell that 2022 tickles him and it interests him “, notes one of his rivals in the right-wing primary, who suspects him of wanting to take revenge on Emmanuel Macron, “who did not support him for the presidency of the European Commission. “

The main interested party prepares and makes no secret of those he meets. “Considering the state of the country, I will devote my energy to it”He said privately. His political association, affiliated with the Republicans, will be created in the coming days. “I have a number of ideas and proposals to make, on all issues”. And to quote, among others, “state authority, decentralization and ecological growth.”

Michel Barnier will promote his proposals at the end of April, when his book comes out. A journal he kept for four years, in which he learned the lessons of Brexit. Why it happened, why it can happen again, populism and its dangers … “That’s what worries him”, Confide his relatives.

As for his chances of representing his political family in the 2022 presidential election, there is debate even within the Republicans. A framework bets on “around the track to then sell”To the future candidate, when a sarkozyste lists his qualities “methodical, serious, hardworking “… and his main handicap: “He’s not very funny, he’s not Coluche. ”

“But it has the advantage of being in a central and European space”, objects a senator. “Gaullist at heart, centrist in practice “, reformulates a local elected representative. That is to say too soft for the harshest fringe of Republicans, who opposed his leading the list to regional in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, preferring to renew the outgoing Laurent Wauquiez.

In the National Assembly, no notable problem of political line. “Among the deputies there are no chapels, explains a tenor. They will support the one who will allow them to be re-elected”. In other words: the polls will have primary value. And there, for a former minister, Michel Barnier has two major assets which give him a head start over the other contenders: his international experience and especially his popularity with agricultural unions – which keep good memories of his time at the ministry between 2007 and 2009.