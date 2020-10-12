#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Yannick Jadot and Jean-Luc Mélenchon have manifested for the same cause Sunday, October 11: oppose the construction of 16 irrigation reservoirs in the Sèvre Niortaise basin. A unit for a day, but which is not the beginning of a viable union in the eyes of the MEP EELV David Cormand who evokes a “running gag” when talking about a possible candidate who brings together several left movements in 2022. “Of course, it’s better to be together to try to win, but I think that what brings people together is not to find some kind of lowest common denominator. On the contrary, it is a very great clarity. in the alternative project we want to propose. ”

The stimulus plan arouses criticism

Asked about another topical issue, the stimulus plan devised by the government, David Cormand believes that he does not focus enough on environmental issues. “Of these billions, we ask that 40, 50% be reserved for ecological issues. In the end, it will only be 30%. But above all, the rest should not be for destructive projects.“, he fears.

