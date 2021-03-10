“ J e am struck that they have all given up fighting the RN. “ The Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, is indignant at the attitude of the opposition vis-à-vis Emmanuel Macron whom he describes as “Bulwark against the extreme right in 2017”. In an interview with Figaro, the minister rightly presents the RN as “A threat in the electoral field”, and asserts that “This calls for some homework for the majority as for the opposition”. But it is the opposition, especially that of the left, which is in the sights of Sébastien Lecornu. And that’s where we rub our eyes while reading his words: “They even give the feeling of having only one goal: to come face to face with Marine Le Pen in order to win. “ No, Sébastien Lecornu is not talking about the supporters of the President of the Republic, but about his opponents. He also does not allude to the debate on France 2 between Marine Le Pen and Gérald Darmanin, during which the latter found the far-right leader too ” soft “, but to the opposition. He is partly right when he talks about the rightization of certain LR leaders, but, in this race for the shallot of the most right-wing discourse, the executive is rather well placed on the starting line. As for the strategy of putting the RN’s discourse at the center of the political debate in order to benefit from “Republican front” in the second round of the presidential election of 2022, it is used to the full by the current majority in the hope of being renewed.

The commoditization of the RN is progressing

Except that, because of the liberticidal and anti-social policy led by Emmanuel Macron, this perspective becomes less obvious. Marine Le Pen is even given at 47% or 48% against the current president in the second round of 2022, according to some polls (see box). The “Republican front”, in this configuration, appears less and less natural for many citizens, and Emmanuel Macron is each day a little less credible as a candidate making it possible to ” to block “, especially in the eyes of voters on the left. A recurring debate which provokes lively discussions … In 2017, Jean-Luc Mélenchon had already refused to give a voting instruction, limiting himself to saying “Not a voice for Le Pen”. On France 3 on March 7, the candidate of rebellious France reiterated his position of four years ago. “I will never take the initiative to say do this, do that, because the instructions have no weight today, you have to live with the times! “ he warned, while refusing to put an equal sign between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. However, it seems that a taboo has been broken. The trivialization of the RN is advancing on both sides of the political field and the very idea of “Republican front” divides not only the voters of the left, but also the leaders of the formations.

Asked by Jean-Jacques Bourdin on the prospect of a duel between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, preferred to recall beforehand that there was a first round before the second. “I will never ensure that the extreme right governs and I will do everything so that there is a left-wing candidate, social values, in the second round of this presidential election”, hammered the Communist leader. The first secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, remains on his doxa: “If there is one political party that has never failed in the fight against the far right, it is the PS”, by recalling in particular the withdrawals during the regional elections of 2015. By 2022, the left will also face this deadline again, and find itself confronted with the question. In Paca, for example, where she no longer sits on the regional council since 2015, elected officials from several parties are campaigning for a union list that would allow the left to return to the game and to avoid, perhaps, having to withdraw in the second round …

“But, once again, we are stepping over the first lap as if we were defeating”, comments Frédéric Dabi, political analyst. “When we ask the question of the second round, we do not measure the first. We are on sand ”, he measures. The political scientist is severe towards Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “Commenting on a second round in which he does not appear is a losing stance. “ And that is the whole trap of this debate on the “Republican front” maintained by the majority.