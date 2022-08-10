Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Sandra Kathe, Nail Akkoyun, Andreas Apetz, and Lucas Maier

The Ukraine war is claiming more and more victims. After explosions on the Crimean peninsula, President Zelenskyj has clear words: the news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, August 10th, 6:40 a.m.: The explosions at a Russian air force base on the Crimean Peninsula caused serious damage, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised his compatriots that the lost peninsula will be brought home: “Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up,” he said in Kyiv late Tuesday evening. With the annexation in 2014, Russia turned Crimea into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. “This Russian war against Ukraine, against all of free Europe, started with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with its liberation,” Zelensky said.

The cause of the explosions at the Saki airbase north of Sevastopol remained unclear. However, the number and force of the explosions suggest a targeted attack by Ukraine German Press Agency (dpa). The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that ammunition had exploded due to negligence.

News about the Ukraine war: Conflicting information about the causes of the Crimean explosions

+++ 10.40 p.m.: According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia at the weekend does not pose an immediate threat to nuclear safety. This was announced by IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

The assessment is based on information from Ukrainian authorities, which had reported damage, but the radiation measurements were still at a normal level. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shelling of the nuclear power plant.

+++ 10.25 p.m.: There were several different statements during the evening about the cause of an explosion at a Russian air force base on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. While the Russian side reported that the explosion and fire in the ammunition depot were probably caused by “fire safety violations”, observers initially assumed it was an act of sabotage.

Now the US newspaper reports New York Times by an unknown senior Ukrainian military officer, who told the newspaper that an attack by Ukraine was behind it. This was carried out using a weapon “developed by Ukraine itself”. Local partisans loyal to Ukraine also played a role. There was no further information on this, nor could the information be verified so far. Several media previously reported that Ukraine officially said it had nothing to do with the blast.

Ukraine-News: No big territorial gains and chaotic withdrawals in Donetsk

+++ 10 p.m.: According to a daily summary by the Ukrainian general staff, Russian troops were unable to capture any towns on Tuesday, despite numerous attacks on the Donetsk region. When the Spire was attacked, the Russians encountered Ukrainian resistance to such an extent that they “chaotically withdrew”.

When attempting to attack the towns of Vesely, Yakovlivka and the town of Soledar, the attackers “turned on their heels” when Ukrainian troops launched a counterattack. The information could not be independently verified.

Explosion in Crimea: at least one person killed, several injured

+++ 7.15 p.m.: One person died in the explosions near a Russian military airfield in Crimea (see update from 4:30 p.m.). This was reported by Sergei Aksenov, leader of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Crimea”, on Telegram.

“The situation is local and under control. I repeat again: there is no general evacuation in the district. Only the residents of the houses located in the immediate vicinity of the military airfield will be relocated,” said Aksenow.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of the “Republic of Crimea”, Konstantin Skorupsky, said that five people were injured in the explosions. It is unclear if the deceased is among those previously reported injured.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia promises access to Zaporizhia nuclear plant

+++ 5.45 p.m.: According to Russia, it wants to facilitate a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the recently shelled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by its own troops. “From our side, we are ready to provide the maximum possible support to resolve organizational issues,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the same time, Moscow accused the United Nations of allegedly canceling an inspection trip that had already been planned, thereby causing a new escalation. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar was shot at several times last weekend and some were damaged. However, the critical infrastructure should remain intact. Russia and Ukraine blame each other. The allegations have not yet been verified independently.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia plans referendum in southern Ukraine – Selenskyj demands travel ban for Russians

Update from Tuesday, August 9th, 7:40 a.m.: “The most important sanctions are to close the borders, because the Russians are taking their land away from others,” Zelenskyy told the US newspaper Washington Post on Monday. Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”. He was reacting to the occupation authorities’ announcement in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia that they would hold a referendum on joining Russia. Similar plans exist for the occupied Kherson region.

Zelenskyj’s statements come up against a growing discussion in the EU to make it more difficult or to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Even if travel is made more difficult by the cut flight and rail connections, many Russians traveled to the EU in the summer despite the war. Russia’s neighbor Latvia in the Baltic States has already tightened visa regulations.

News about the Ukraine war: Explosions reported in Kharkiv

Update from Monday, August 8th, 7 a.m.: According to a report by the news portal, the mayor of Kharkiv has Kyiv Independent seven explosions reported in Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov said the city had been hit by Russian rockets. No injuries were reported. “It’s very noisy in the city. I’m asking everyone to stay safe,” Terekhov said.

The governor of the Sumy region reported more than 50 explosions. Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that Russian troops shelled the north of the Sumy region. The region bordering Russia is under constant fire, the governor reported.

Ukraine-News: Another attack on nuclear power plant – Zelenskyj sees “nuclear threat”

Update from Saturday, August 6th, 7 a.m.: “Anyone who creates nuclear threats for other peoples is definitely not in a position to use nuclear technology safely,” said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Saturday night. Specifically, he demanded punitive measures against the Russian state-owned company Rosatom. He holds Russia responsible for the shelling of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are said to have shelled a farm and a grain silo in Zaporizhia Oblast. Russian shelling in the Novomykolaivsky district of the region destroyed grain silos with about 3,000 tons of grain, reports Ukrinform, citing the director of the silo. Russian shelling also reportedly hit agricultural infrastructure, destroying a warehouse containing over 365 tons of sunflowers.

Ukraine war: Another attack on nuclear power plant – Russia blames Ukraine

+++ 10:29 p.m.: The troops of Wladimir Putin called on the “international organizations to stop the criminal acts of the regime from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to condemn whoever commits acts of nuclear terrorism”. The power plant has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of March. Moscow was last from the ranks of United States criticized for it. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said that Russia “knows very well that Ukraine cannot and will not fire back because it could accidentally hit a nuclear reactor or high-level radioactive waste stored there”.

News about the Ukraine war: concerns about nuclear power plants continue to grow

First report from Friday, August 5th: Zaporizhia – According to British intelligence, actions by the Russian armed forces are likely to endanger the security of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Moscow Five months after the start of the Ukraine war, intentions regarding the largest nuclear power plant in Europe are “still unclear,” said a British Ministry of Defense update on Friday (5 August).

Russia is said to be using artillery units in the areas adjacent to the power plant to attack Ukrainian regions west of the Dnipro River. They may have used the high-security status of the power plant site to protect themselves and their equipment from Ukrainian counterattacks at night, sources said.

Ukraine War News: Nuclear Safety Principles “Violated”

With six blocks and an output of 6000 megawatts, the plant in the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhia Oblast is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian troops occupied the facility in early March. After that, the nuclear power plant continued to be operated by Ukrainian personnel, but was monitored by Russian nuclear specialists.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has described the situation at the nuclear power plant as extremely unstable and fragile. “All the principles of nuclear safety have been violated in one way or another,” Rafael Grossi said in New York this week. An IAEA inspection to check technical safety is urgently needed. (nak/ska/hg/luc/aa with dpa/AFP)