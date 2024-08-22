Betis will be the second Spanish team to make its debut in a European match after the Super Cup won by Madrid against Atalanta (2-0). This afternoon they will play in the Slovakian city of Kosice (8:00 p.m., Cuatro) the first leg of the qualifying round prior to the group stage of the Conference League, the third continental competition. Betis will face its European debut in Slovakia, but against a Ukrainian team, Kryvbas, who cannot play on their territory due to the war against Russia. A conflict that has been affecting this qualifying round, where war and football have once again gone hand in hand. Kryvbas, currently fourth in the Ukrainian League, issued a statement last Saturday on its social networks in which it requested UEFA to change the referee for the match, the Turkish Arda Kardesler. According to the Ukrainian club, Kardesler is a pro-Russian referee, having officiated a friendly match between Russia and Serbia on 21 March when Russian teams are banned from international competitions. UEFA has rejected Kryvbas’s request.

“The refereeing of our international match by a referee who was in charge of the match with the participation of Russians, including directly in Russia, discredits our entire club in the eyes of all Kryvbas fans, among whom there are many military personnel who are currently protecting our country from Russian attacks, as well as in the eyes of all Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian military aggression,” the Ukrainian club said in a statement.

Kryvbas is based in the town of Kriyvyi Rih, with a population of 600,000, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a fan of this team that was re-founded in 2015 and which in 2020 reached the top division in Ukraine in a meteoric rise to the elite. In part, according to what is said in Ukraine, due to the support of the country’s top manager, who has been a fan of Kryvbas since childhood, a team from the mining area of ​​the Dniproretovsk region, just 100 kilometres from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“It’s a joy to see this badge again. When I was a child, I never missed a game from the stands. I wish you many victories!” said Zelensky, who arrived by helicopter, when Kryvbas played their first game in the top flight in August 2020. Last season, they finished third and qualified for the Europa League qualifying round. Their coach is Yuriy Vernydub, who was the coach of Sheriff Tiraspol when this team beat Madrid in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu (1-2) in the 2021-22 season. Vernydub left the Moldovan and pro-Russian club to enlist in the Ukrainian army. He was subsequently signed by the president’s team, which he left in third place last season. Kryvbas plays with Betis on the rebound after losing their Europa League tie against Viktoria Plzen. They lost the first leg 2-1 in Kosice and also lost the return leg 1-0. Betis, who are close to signing Vitor Roque from Barcelona, ​​have signed centre-back Natan from Napoli.

