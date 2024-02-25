The pUkrainian resident Volodymyr Zelensky this Sunday was recorded in 31,000 the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed since the beginning of the military invasion Russia on a large scale two years ago.

It is the first time that the Ukrainian side gives a specific death toll in their own ranks during this war.

“31,000 Ukrainians, military personnel, have died in this war,” Zelensky said when asked about the number of casualties.

The number, he explained, does not include injured or missing soldiers. “That's a lot of people for us,” said Zelensky, who rejected estimates that put the Ukrainian death toll at up to 300,000.

The Ukrainian president did not want to give the number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers so as not to help Russia know the number of Ukrainians who have gone to the front.

Zelensky also offered a number of Russian soldiers killed in this war. “180,000 Russians have died”said the head of the Ukrainian state. Another half a million Russian soldiers, he added, have been wounded in the fighting.

The Ukrainian president also said that “tens of thousands of civilians” have died or been murdered after being tortured in the Russian-occupied territories. Zelensky explained that the exact number will only be known when the war ends.

Zelensky made these statements at a press conference held in kyiv on the occasion of the second anniversary of the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at a press conference.

At the press conference, Zelensky also acknowledged that his country needs to continue receiving military material from Washington, and stated that there is no alternative to the weapons produced in the United States.

“First of all, when we talk about American aid, we must understand that it is not a question of financial reserves. It's about weapons,” Zelensky said when asked if Ukraine will be able to hold out in the coming months if US assistance is not unlocked.

The Ukrainian head of state admitted that, if Congress does not approve the $60 billion aid package proposed by the White House for this year, Ukraine will be “weakened on the battlefield.”

“And here I can't tell you what will happen. “I don't have a reserve option here,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president explained that Ukraine can look for funding elsewhere, but would not find enough weapons outside the US to cover its needs on the front.

“For example, a Patriot (missile) system costs 1.5 billion (dollars), but it cannot be purchased without help from the United States,” Zelensky said. “There are no systems like this in the world. And the alternative in the world exists in low quantities,” he added.

On the options for the US Congress to approve the pending aid packageZelensky said he was “confident” in a positive solution, and insisted that both President Joe Biden and the two parties represented in that chamber know that Ukraine needs assistance to be unlocked within “one month.”

EFE