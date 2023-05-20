Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not join the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, but on Sunday. A diplomatic source confirms this to AFP news agency.

According to this person, Zelensky flies to Japan on a French plane and lands there on Saturday afternoon (local time).

Zelensky will talk to world leaders about the situation in Ukraine, and will also have one-on-one talks with President Joe Biden of the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, Zelensky’s presidential adviser Andrey Yermak indicated that the Ukrainian president wanted to talk to his American counterpart about the so-called fighter jet coalition of countries that are willing to train Ukrainian pilots in combat aircraft, including F-16s. Biden informed G7 leaders earlier at the summit that the US supports such an effort.