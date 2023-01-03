President | Yle’s survey: Finns’ favorite for president is Haavisto, Rehn’s support collapsed

Haavisto’s support is clearly greater than that of the other top names.

Finns the favorite to be the country’s next president is the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green), says Yle’s recent presidential survey. Survey results jwas released on Tuesday.

25 percent of those who responded to the survey named Haaviston when they were asked one favorite name for the next president of Finland. The support is clearly greater than the following names on the list.

In the previous Yle presidential poll, the most popular name was the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn. Now the centrist Rehn has dropped to second place, and his support has dropped to 14% from 20% in March.

Haavisto is especially popular with women and young people. People with high incomes and those living in rural areas would especially like Rehn to be president.

Mightily Gallup’s fastest riser is the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltolawhich was supported by 11 percent of the respondents.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and MP Jussi Halla-aho (ps) were in a shared fourth place with seven percent support. However, Marin has said that he will not run for office, and no one else has officially registered as a presidential candidate.

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb (kok) got six percent of the votes.

The two of you the chairman of the left-wing union collected 1% support Lee Anderssonchairman of the Christian Democrats Sari EssayahMinister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center), Finland’s ambassador to the United States Mikko HautalaSpeaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (centre) and MEPs Eero Heinäluoma (sd) and Jutta Urpilainen (sd).

The presidential election will be held on January 28, 2024.