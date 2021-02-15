President Yle: According to the doctor’s opinion, Sauli Niinistö has no diseases or symptoms that affect the performance of the presidency

Even if the president does not have to publish his health information, it has been established since Mauno Koivisto’s presidency.

15.2. 15:30

President Sauli in Niinistö no illnesses or symptoms have been identified that would affect his ability to perform the presidency. News about it Yle, who has requested a medical opinion on Niinistö ‘s health.

“The state of health has been monitored by several specialties, mainly in various units of the Helsinki Region University Central Hospital and in Terveystalo. Studies and follow-up have not revealed any symptoms or illnesses that would affect his or her ability to perform his or her duties, ”said Töölö Hospital Assistant Chief Physician. Janne Reitala assures in the statement.

The statement on the state of health has been prepared at Niinistö’s request and signed on Monday last week. Niinistö has also provided his health information in the past.

Even if the president does not have to publish his health information, it is well established to make it public Mauno Koiviston from presidential terms.