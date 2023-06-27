Honduran President Xiomara Castro has fulfilled her promise to take “drastic measures” to fight the violence that is bleeding her country dry. The Honduran security authorities announced on Monday the results of a police and military offensive against gangs who control large territories in Honduras and sow terror among the population. The Military Police have released images showing hundreds of men arrested and forced to remain in their underwear while being guarded by dozens of officers, in a measure that aims to regain control of the prisons. “We started activities so that prisons stop being schools for crime and break the cycle with organized crime,” said José Manuel Zelaya, Secretary of State for National Defense. The images reproduced by the authorities are reminiscent of the harsh measures taken by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, in his war against gangs and which have generated strong criticism from human rights organizations.

The offensive by the Honduran authorities follows the bloody weekend registered in the country, which left at least 21 dead. A new massacre registered on Saturday inside a billiard hall in the Choloma sector, in northern Honduras, left 13 dead. Another eight people have been killed in other crimes in the rest of the country, which wakes up every morning to terrible news of murder and violence. These events come just five days after 46 inmates died in a brawl between members of rival gangs, recorded in a women’s prison. Due to these facts, Castro has decreed a curfew that affects Choloma and San Pedro Sula, the most important city in the country, and has announced a police operation that includes raids, captures of possible criminals and roadblocks. “I have taken measures to give them security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack to which they are subjected by hired thugs trained and directed by the leaders of drug trafficking that operates with impunity,” the president wrote in a chain of messages published this Sunday on her profile. Twitter.

An operation in the Francisco Morazán prison, in Tamara (Honduras), on June 26. ARMED FORCES OF HONDURAS (AFP)

Castro and his government have been overwhelmed by violence from gangs and organized crime, which control vast territories in the country. The Administration is trying to send the population a message of strength and this Monday Héctor Zelaya, the president’s son and private secretary, stated that the measures taken by Castro and the security authorities are “forceful decisions to put an end to the remnants of the narcodictatorship. These efforts are a solid foundation to defeat terrorism and crime.”

The images distributed by the Military Police show an enormous deployment in the prisons, in addition to the advance of officers in areas controlled by the gangs, the Mara Salvatrucha and the 18 Gang, which are bloodily fighting over the territories. The officers boast in the images in control of the prisons, with hundreds of inmates in the courtyards, sitting or kneeling and wearing underwear. The videos also show the capture of hundreds of high-caliber weapons, cell phones and satellite phones, homemade explosives, and all ammunition that the inmates kept openly in the prisons, with the approval of corrupt authorities. “The life and safety of citizens and their property is guaranteed by the Constitution. Our mission is to defeat organized crime that is in jails and we are going after the masterminds that operate from outside”, José Manuel Zelaya has justified the offensive.

After making the images public this Monday, the Honduran authorities have received criticism from human rights organizations. In a full display of punitive populism by Bukele, the government of Xiomara Castro replicates failed security policies that only deepen a context of human rights crisis”, has criticized Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas director of Amnesty International “The false dilemma between security and rights has taken a heavy toll on us in the region,” she added. This body has been very critical of Bukele’s security policy, which has detained at least 68,000 people in El Salvador, in many cases ignoring due process and violating the rights of detainees, according to complaints from civil organizations. El Salvador has already served more than a year in a state of exception and with restrictions on constitutional guarantees.

