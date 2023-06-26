The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, has launched a new offensive to deal with the violence that is bleeding the Central American country dry and that has left at least 21 dead in the last 24 hours. After a new massacre registered on Saturday inside a billiard hall in the Choloma sector, in northern Honduras, which left 13 dead, the president has decreed a curfew in that city and in San Pedro Sula, the most important of the country, and has announced a police operation that includes searches, captures of possible criminals and roadblocks. Eight other people have been killed in other crimes in the north of the country. The new measures come five days after 46 inmates were killed in a brawl between rival gang members at a jail. “I have taken measures to give them security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack to which they are subjected by hired thugs trained and directed by the leaders of drug trafficking that operates with impunity,” the president wrote in a chain of messages published this Sunday in her Twitter profile.

The massacre on Saturday occurred in the Victoria neighborhood while the victims were celebrating a birthday party. The Honduran press has reported that armed men entered the celebration and opened fire on the guests. Authorities have claimed the massacre left at least 13 dead. The bodies have been transferred to the morgue in San Pedro Sula, the country’s largest city, where forensics perform autopsies to identify the victims. Among them is Xiomara Cocas, president of the workers’ union of an assembly company.

Honduras suffers a wave of violence that claims victims every day. In addition to the presence of the Mara Salvatrucha and Pandilla 18 gangs that impose terror in the cities and maintain control of large territories, the Central American country suffers the violence of organized crime, mainly drug trafficking, whose groups see the nation as an important center of operations and traffic. The authorities have denounced the control of these groups in the strategic Sula Valley, located in northern Honduras, where San Pedro Sula is located, considered one of the most violent cities on the continent. More than 80% of the country’s manufacturing and textile industry is located in this region.

President Castro has launched this Sunday the Padlock Valle de Sula operation within the security plan that she has called Solution Against Crime and the State of Exception, which it had already implemented since November to achieve the recovery of areas controlled by gangs. The operation is directed by the Minister of Security, General Gustavo Sánchez, who has the support of senior military and police officials. “Multiple operations, raids, captures, and checkpoints began 24 hours a day, applying a special curfew for Choloma from this day on, in a period of 15 extendable days,” Castro reported.

The president has also reported that the authorities will deliver a reward of 800,000 lempiras (about $33,000) for those who facilitate the capture of “murderers in the Choloma massacres.” She has also said that in the next few hours she will announce new measures. “I ask for your collaboration to dismantle the crime that operates with impunity in Honduras,” the president has requested.

These new actions against crime take place just five days after the massacre that occurred in a women’s prison north of Tegucigalpa, which left 46 inmates murdered, several of them burned, after an attack by members of the 18 Gang began. against inmates of the Mara Salvatrucha. The investigations indicate that a group of women from the 18 Gang threatened with high caliber weapons, reduced the prison guards, attacked the cells where their rivals are located and then set them on fire.

President Castro, after regretting the massacre, reported that she “will take drastic measures” in a context in which her government has designed a policy similar to that of her Salvadoran neighbor Nayib Bukele to deal with gang violence. Castro announced a controversial security policy in November, which includes partial states of emergency to combat crime in 120 communities, where he has also deployed the military and police to regain control of those areas and the constitutional guarantees of citizens have been suspended. “Shocked by the monstrous murder of women in Cefas, planned by gangs in full view and patience of security authorities. My solidarity with family. I summon the Minister of Security and the president of the Intervention Commission to render accounts. I will take drastic measures!” the president said on Twitter after the massacre in the women’s prison.

