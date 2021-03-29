The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, defended this Monday the opening of a file to the Real Madrid footballer Marcelo after he published a photograph on the Malva-rosa beach in Valencia on Sunday despite the perimeter closure decreed in the Community, and has ensured that “There may be a kind of law of the jungle in other communities, but here the rules are followed.”

Puig, after attending the signing of an agreement between the social agents, explained that Marcelo will be sent the file that has been opened for him to present the corresponding allegations and, based on them, “disciplinary measures will be taken let them touch “.

“The same is not a very important sanction, depending on the income of each one, but what he wants is to show that we are all equal before the law and that nobody, and nobody is nobody, can bypass some restrictions that are in favor of society”, has stressed Puig, who has also stressed that “when a person has more public social relevance, the greater is his responsibility.”

In that sense, has clarified that no sanction has yet been applied because there is no part of a competent authorityRather, the knowledge that there is of a possible violation of the player’s rules is from the photograph on Instagram of Marcelo himself of his family – all of them without a mask – on the Valencian beach with the message ‘Sunday in the sun’.

“Valencian society has made an enormous effort and we do not want anyone, regardless of their weight in society, to be able to break the rules. Here in the Valencian Community the rules are met, they may not be met in others, but here there are rules and they are met, “he remarked.

In fact, he has warned: “In this week we play a lot and that nobody goes too smart because if he does, the only thing he achieves is to endanger the lives of others and his own.”

Mayor Ribó, in tune

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, has considered this Monday that the presence on the Malva-rosa beach of this city of the Real Madrid footballer Marcelo despite the perimeter closure decreed in the Valencian Community to stop the expansion of the Covid- 19 “It is a bad example of the bad examples of the president of the government of Madrid. As she talks so much about each one being able to come, because this man must have taken it literally”, Ribó pointed out when asked about the photograph that the footballer published this Sunday of his stay in the Malva-rosa de València despite the perimeter closure.

The first mayor, who has participated in an event organized by ‘Campanya for a Fiscal Justice CV 2021’, has added that with his stay in the Valencian capital, the athlete has transferred what was said by the Madrid president. “The proposals of Mrs. Ayuso have wanted to transmit them to the Valencian Community”, has added.

After that, Joan Ribó has ensured that in this autonomy and in the city of Valencia the measures decreed to stop the pandemic and he has pointed out that Marcelo’s “is not an appropriate conduct.” “I want to remind you that we do better here and therefore your behavior is not appropriate in this community.”, has affirmed the municipal official.