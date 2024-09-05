His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, that with the start of operations at the fourth unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE is taking another important step in its journey towards achieving the goal of climate neutrality.

His Highness added, “We will continue to prioritise energy security and sustainability for the benefit of the UAE and its people, now and in the future.”