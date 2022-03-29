Home page world

Of: Vincent Bussow

The President of Mexico has been trying to get rid of his luxury plane for years. In the third attempt, he wants to turn the machine into a party plane.

Mexico City – The President of Mexico wants to make his official plane available for celebrations and company outings in the future. This was announced by Prime Minister Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, on Monday (March 29, 2022) in his daily press conference. The unusual idea has a political background, although this is not the first attempt by the President of Mexico to get rid of his plane.

The luxurious Boeing 787 seats 80 passengers and features en suite bathrooms and presidential bedrooms. Former Mexican Prime Minister Felipe Calderón bought the machine for $218 billion, although it was only used by his successor, Enrique Peña Nieto. When López Obrador was then elected to office, he wanted to give up the plane from the start.

The luxury aircraft of the President of Mexico should be able to be used for celebrations and company outings in the future. © Antonio Nava/imago

Mexico: President calls luxury plane an “insult”

For the left-wing populist AMLO, the plane is an “insult” to all Mexicans. The president is referring to the poverty that prevails in the country, with the machine being a symbol of social inequality. “I would be ashamed to get on such a plane – in a country where there is so much poverty,” he said before taking office. López Obrador pursues a strict austerity policy and applies this to himself. The President uses scheduled flights and generally almost never travels abroad.

When López Obrador was elected to office more than three years ago, he announced that he would be giving up Boeing. At first an attempt was made to find a buyer, but this was unsuccessful. The subsequent idea of ​​a state lottery where the plane could be won was again derided. Now the President has announced that he wants to rent the plane. López Obrador emphasized that the machine could be used to fly guests to a wedding or a girl’s 15th birthday – which is often celebrated in Latin America – to a tourist location like Cancún. The proceeds are intended to cover the aircraft’s substantial maintenance costs. (vbu/dpa/afp)