From: Simon Schröder

Confession after blackouts in the TV debate against Trump: Joe Biden wants to reduce his evening appointments because then tiredness catches up with him.

Washington DC – After the disastrous TV debate, President Joe Biden will probably limit his evening appointments in the future. As the oldest president in the USA, he seems to be less fit in the evenings. The president is said to have told the Democratic governors this at a meeting, as the New York Times and CNN citing unnamed sources.

Shortly after the TV duel, Axiosthat the president is most productive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to anonymous sources close to Biden. Axios That is why the president’s campaign events are mostly planned during this time frame, it continues. The meeting with the governors now seems to confirm something similar.

After fiasco at TV debate: Biden wants fewer evening appointments before US election – because of health reasons?

He also announced after the TV debate that he needed to sleep more and work less, which is why he would no longer schedule events or evening appointments after 8 p.m. Biden’s remark angered many governors, as it was reported on CNN However, none of the governors directly called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign and give his support to a younger Democrats to hand over the reins.

Biden assures: “I’m not going anywhere.” © Susan Walsh/AP

TV duel with Trump: Biden’s failures are piling up

But even before the debate with Donald Trump Biden’s outbursts are said to have increased, as the New York Times writes in an analysis. In the weeks before the TV debate, Biden had a tough month. He was in Europe twice – once for the D-Day commemoration in France, then in Italy for the G7 summit. And in between he was back in California for a fundraiser.

After a two-day break, he began preparing for the debate with Trump. On the day itself, a few minutes after the TV debate began, his team announced that he had a cold. Biden explained after the debate that all the traveling had exhausted him. “I wasn’t exactly smart. I had decided to travel around the world a few times.” Biden added: “I didn’t listen to my team, came back and fell asleep on the stage.”

But Biden also had mishaps on his travels in the run-up to the debate. For example, at the D-Day commemoration in Normandy on June 6. The next day, he confused details about the Ukraine aid at the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. There followed a few other minor incidents in which the president seemed to lose his train of thought. But overall, his allies and other leaders described him as fit ahead of the debate.

Biden with new energy in his appearances after the TV debate: Interview on ABC News must convince

But Biden was not at all convincing in the TV debate. Douglas Brinkely, a US historian who has studied American presidents, also expressed concern about the New York Times: “You don’t have to sit in the Oval Office with Joe Biden to see that he has declined over the last two years. There is a visible difference.”

Since the appearance at CNN Biden is trying to prove that his mental abilities are still sufficient to confidently hold the office of the American president. Just one day after the debate, Biden seemed full of energy at a campaign event in Raleigh, North Dakota.

After blunder in TV debate: Biden faces new interview

To win back the electorate, Biden will be speaking on Friday (July 5) ABCNews George Stephanopoulos questions. The interview was originally scheduled for Sunday, but time is running out. Biden and his team must convince both the Democrats and potential voters of one thing: the 81-year-old can lead the USA for another four years. (sischr/dpa)