The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Witold Banka attacks and criticizes the decision of the Arbitration Court for Sport (Tas) to lift the provisional suspension of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive and nevertheless in the race for individual gold.

Substance – Valieva was provisionally disqualified on February 8, when a sample taken in December last year returned a positive result for trimetazidine, with a drug to treat angina pectoris. She was allowed to continue competing in Beijing 2022 after the disciplinary commission of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) lifted the ban on February 9. Wada, the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union have appealed against Rusada’s decision with TAS which on Monday refused to impose a provisional suspension on Valieva. “We are disappointed with the way the Arbitral Tribunal has dealt with this ruling. I don’t know why TAS chose not to rely on the World Anti-Doping Code. This is a very controversial decision, because the code does not provide for special exceptions to the so-called temporary suspension in the case of minors, ”Banka told the Polish media. Roc said Friday it was “taking global measures to protect the rights and interests of the Roc team members and to maintain the Olympic gold medal won in fair competition” in an official statement. See also North America Former Honduran President Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Trafficking - Once a US ally in the war on drugs

Error – Banka later claimed that Rusada made a mistake. “Usually, national anti-doping agencies mark important champions as a priority, and so there are no problems with a quick result or possible delays. Rusada did not. Hence, the Swedish laboratory did not know that a certain sample had to be tested very quickly. This is a mistake of the Rusada, ”said the president of Wada. “Doping on minors is a crime in sport. Anyone who does this should go to jail. Their place is there. In many countries there are regulations, for example in Poland, where such acts are punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. And I think they should be punished this way. It is still a big problem of culture in Russian sports. There are still coaches, doctors and activists doping minors, ”Banka added. “We now expect a very thorough investigation of this matter from them. At the same time, Wada will conduct its own investigation, ”he said. See also White smoke: Sergio Mattarella was re-elected President of the Republic

