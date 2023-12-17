Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Incumbent Aleksandar Vucic is considered the favorite in the parliamentary elections in Serbia. But criticism of the president is getting louder. The news ticker.

President Aleksandar Vucic's right-wing, national Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is considered the clear favorite.

Serbia will hold early parliamentary elections on Sunday (December 17).



Munich/Belgrade – The citizens of Serbia are called to go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament. By early afternoon, 32.4 percent of those eligible to vote had cast their vote in the 2023 Serbian election, as the electoral commission in Belgrade announced. That was 0.8 percentage points more than at the same time 17 months ago in the election in Serbia.

Serbia election 2023: Higher voter turnout than in the last election in Serbia

At that time, early parliamentary elections were held together with a regular presidential election. At the end of the day, turnout for the election in April 2022 was 59 percent.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic casts his ballot in the early parliamentary elections. © Darko Vojinovic/dpa

Current news about the Serbian election: President Vucic is the favorite in the race

Around 6.5 million eligible voters were called on Sunday to elect the 250 members of the People's Assembly (Skupstina). President Aleksandar Vucic's right-wing national Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is considered the clear favorite in the 2023 Serbian election. According to recent opinion polls, it could get up to 45 percent of the vote in the Serbian election.

Together with its long-standing coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) led by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, it is likely to remain the dominant force in the country.

Elections in Serbia: According to current forecasts, right-wing extremist parties could also make it into parliament

According to this information, the SPS can expect nine percent of the votes in the current Serbian election. The liberal opposition alliance “Serbia Against Violence” would therefore have a vote share of 24 percent. According to current forecasts, one or two right-wing extremist parties could also enter parliament as a result of the Serbian election.

The parties of ethnic minorities – Hungarians, Bosniaks, Albanians, Croats – to whom the threshold of three percent does not apply can also count on parliamentary representation.

Early parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2023 – critics accuse Vucic of an authoritarian style of government

Vucic dissolved the last parliament after less than two years. The president, who has been determining the country's politics in various roles since 2012, repeatedly uses early elections to ensure the loyalty of his officials and supporters. Even before the current Serbian election, critics accuse him of an authoritarian style of government.

According to these voices, Vucic abuses the government apparatus, police and secret services in order to economically ruin political competitors and defame them in public. At the same time, those in power around Vucic are in league with organized crime, critics allege. Physical attacks on opposition members are often carried out by thugs from this milieu. (dpa/fd)