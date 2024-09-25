Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the UN General Assembly on Wednesday in an attempt to secure continued support from the international community, now more concerned about fears of a large-scale conflagration in Middle East.

As Russia continues its daily bombings on Ukrainian territory, Zelensky called on the Security Council on Tuesday United Nations to force Moscow to make peace with kyiv.

“You can only force Russia to make peace, and that is exactly what we must do: force Russia to make peace,” he said, aware that after more than two and a half years of war, support for his country may be running out.

US President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations Photo:EFE

In particular in USAwhere a victory by Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election on November 5 could mean a change in policy Washington. So far, the United States has led a broad coalition of military support and financial to Ukraine.

The declaration of Zelensky was quickly rejected by Moscow. “The position of trying to force Russia to make peace is an absolutely fatal mistake,” said the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov.

“Russia is in favour of peace,” he said, “but on condition that it guarantees the foundations of its security and achieves the objectives” of the offensive in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Presidentwho has been in the United States since Sunday evening, is also scheduled to introduce his American counterpart in Washington on Thursday, Joe Bidenand to Congress the details of a “victory plan” which he says is intended to put an end to the Russian invasion of his country, which began in February 2022.

The President of Ukraine speaking at the General Assembly in previous years. Photo:EFE

Few details are known about the plan, but the Ukrainian leader sees it as a way of strengthening his country so that he can negotiate with a firm hand. “A strong Ukraine will force (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to sit down at the negotiating table,” he said in an interview with the magazine New Yorker published on Sunday.

A strong Ukraine will force (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiating table

Specifically, kyiv is asking its Western allies for more anti-aircraft defence systems and long-range missiles to better defend its cities from daily Russian attacks.

In his speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden declared that Russia had failed in its invasion of Ukraine and urged the UN to maintain its support for kyiv until it emerges victorious.

The goal is to ensure that “Ukraine is in the strongest possible position before spring,” he said in an interview with the Afp British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “intensive negotiations” were underway to provide greater support to kyiv. “From our perspective, in 2025several important trends will favor Ukraine (…), while Russia will face serious problems,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary. Photo:AFP

More than 100 heads of state and Government will take the floor of the UN General Assembly until the end of the week in New York, at a time when conflicts are raging across the planet, especially in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Support a general de-escalation

The French president is also expected on Wednesday, Emmanuel Macronwho the day before asked his Iranian counterpart, Masud Pezeshkian, in a meeting to “support a general de-escalation” in Middle Eastaccording to the Elysee Palace.

The main focus of this annual diplomatic meeting is the explosive situation in that region. Numerous leaders, starting with Biden, called on Tuesday to avoid a conflict at all costs. “total war” in Lebanon, which is, according to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterreson the “edge of the abyss.”

At France’s request, the Security Council is scheduled to discuss the crisis as a matter of urgency on Wednesday afternoon. In the past few hours, Israel has carried out new bombings against Hezbollah in Lebanonfrom where counterattacks have also been carried out.

On Monday, an Israeli offensive left more than 550 people deadstoking fears of a regional conflagration nearly a year after the start of the Gaza war. It was the highest death toll in a single day in Lebanon since the end of the civil war (1975-1990).