ANDUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he is in favor of Russia participating in the second edition of the Peace Summit promoted by kyiv, which held its inaugural edition in mid-June in Switzerland without any invited Russian representatives.

“I think that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit,” Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists in kyiv.

The Ukrainian president again said that Ukraine is working on developing a peace plan containing the ten Ukrainian demands included in the so-called Peace Formula, an initiative of his administration that calls for, among other things, the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories.

“I have set myself the goal of having the plan fully ready by November. Then everything will be ready for the second summit,” added Zelensky, who on July 2 asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the visit to kyiv of the European leader who has the best relations with Russia to use his “leadership” to help prepare this second summit.

The comprehensive peace plan Zelensky has discussed could seek the approval of as many countries in the international community as possible before being presented in Moscow. Both kyiv and Moscow have so far flatly rejected any possible peace conditions put forward by the other side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on stage during an event with Vietnamese President To Lam. Photo:AFP

Ukrainians in favour of starting negotiations with Russia

44% of Ukrainians believe that the time has come to start negotiating the end of the war with Russia, compared to 35% who are against it and 21% have no clear opinion on the matter, according to a survey commissioned by Ukrainian media outlet ZN, the results of which were published on Monday.

A similar poll published in May 2023 showed that only 23% of Ukrainians were in favour of opening negotiations with Russia.

The highest level of support for negotiations is in southern Ukraine, where 60 percent of residents are in favor of starting talks, according to the results of the poll published on Monday.

In eastern and western Ukraine, the level of acceptance of negotiations is around 35%.

Russian units in Crimea (reference photo). Photo:EFE

At the same time, a 83% of Ukrainians continue to reject a negotiated solution on the terms proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which proposes to lay down its arms if Ukraine completely withdraws its troops from the four Ukrainian regions that Russia declared part of its territory in 2022.

51% of respondents say that the return of Ukraine to the 1991 borders, which include Crimea and all other territories occupied by Russia, is a necessary condition for any peace agreement.

Opposition to negotiations and territorial concessions to end the war has dropped significantly compared to previous surveys.

Faced with the loss of initiative on the front, kyiv has begun to raise the possibility of presenting Moscow with a peace plan endorsed by the largest possible number of countries in the international community in order to try to end the war on conditions acceptable to the Ukrainian side.

