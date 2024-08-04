Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this Sunday the arrival in Ukraine of the first F-16 fighter jets delivered by Western countries, on the occasion of the Ukrainian Air Force Day.

“F-16s in Ukraine. Done. I am proud of our guys who have learned to fly these planes and have already started using them for our state,” he said on his Telegram channel, where he posted images of an event in which he is seen saluting soldiers in front of the fighters in question.

Zelensky stressed that with the F-16s the “a new phase” in the development of the Air Force, which has been striving hard to reach the standard of Western fighter aviation.

“From the very beginning of the war, we have been talking with our partners about the need to close the Ukrainian skies to Russian missiles and aircraft,” he said, recalling the “hundreds of meetings” held to strengthen air defence capabilities.

“We often hear the answer ‘it’s impossible’. But… we made possible what was our ambition, our defensive necessity, and now it is a reality, a reality in our skies: the F-16s in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to kyiv’s allies, in particular to those who were the first to accept requests to supply the fighter jet.

“Thank you, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and all our allies. We appreciate your support.”Zelensky said.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, Germany has supplied a huge amount of military equipment to Volodymyr Zelensky’s country thanks to Rheinmetall products and systems. Photo:x: Rheinmetall AG Share

The Ukrainian president did not specify the total number of aircraft received, but according to some media outlets that had reported the arrival of the F-16s this week, it is about ten, with the expectation that another twenty will be added before the end of the year.

The aircraft arrive a year after the United States gave its European allies the green light for delivery.

The quality of military leadership is increasingly under discussion in Ukraine



Although the military remains the most trusted institution in Ukraine, with more than 90% support among the population, The quality of military leadership is increasingly under debate after several cases of criticism from within the armed forces became public.

Officers of the 31st Regiment yesterday urged the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, Oleksandr Sirski, to reverse the decision to dismiss their commander, Colonel Andri Usanov.

The dismissal of Usanov will not help solve the shortage of infantry and ammunition, the officers argued in a statement published through the official channels of the 31st Regiment.

Usanov “does not send his people to death without thinking about it in order to receive decorations. The life of each of us is his priority”they stressed.

The statement follows a similar one published by representatives of the 80th Regiment, who protested against the decision to dismiss their commander, Emil Ishkulov, after he refused to implement an “unrealistic” order from his superiors.

At the front, there is a lot of criticism of senior generals for controlling and punishing brigade commanders and soldiers without paying much attention to the tactical situation, the state of the troops and their survival, military correspondent Yuri Butusov recently said.

Toretsk city, Donetsk region, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

The problems within the Army have been going on for a long time and have become public at a time when Good news from the front is scarce and soldiers are becoming fatigued, Oleksí Melnik, a security expert at the Razumkov Research Centre in kyiv, told EFE.

Public calls for change are a sign that alternative mechanisms for resolving problems from within the military are not working, he said.

However, Melnik believes that it is a good thing that even during a war, problematic issues can be raised in the media, receive a reaction from the highest level and be at least partially resolved, he said.

Each of these cases brings us closer to getting rid of the rudiments of the Soviet era, helps to achieve real change and transform the culture of the army.

Last month, General Yuri Sodol was removed from his position as a top commander after Azov Brigade commander Bogdan Krotevich publicly accused him of incompetence and killing “more Ukrainian soldiers than Russians.”

“Each of these cases brings us closer to getting rid of the rudiments of the Soviet era, helps to achieve real change and transform the culture of the army,” Melnik stressed.

Due to its rapid growth, the army is no longer strictly professional, he said. It is an “army of Ukrainian citizens” who do not share the old corporate culture of the cadres and are not willing to remain silent.