The President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine that would allow it to use such weapons in response to a “massive” air attack. raising a recurring threat since the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

“We will consider this possibility if we receive reliable information about a massive launch of aerospace attack weapons,” the president said in a televised meeting with his advisers.

His statement comes as Ukraine is seeking permission to use long-range weapons from its Western allies to strike Russian territory.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to conduct nuclear weapons drills. Photo:AFP

Putin appeared to be referring to such an eventuality when he said his proposal envisages “considering an aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, as a joint attack against the Russian Federation.”

“We see that the modern military and political situation is changing dynamically and we must take this into account, including the emergence of new sources of threats and military risks for Russia and our allies,” he explained.

The Russian president noted that the renewal of the proposed nuclear doctrine will broaden the type and source of threats to which Russia could respond with nuclear weapons.

The Russian president noted that “the category of states and military alliances against which nuclear containment is applied has been expanded, and the list of military threats against which nuclear containment actions will be carried out has been expanded.”

“We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the State Union”he said, noting that this includes the use of conventional weapons by the enemy that “creates a critical threat to our sovereignty.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony with Mongolian President Photo:AFP

Putin stressed that the issue had already been agreed upon with the Belarusian side, and in particular with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia have been clearly defined. We will consider the possibility of obtaining reliable information about the mass launch of aerospace attack vehicles and their crossing of our border,” he said.

Putin specified that these are tactical or strategic aircraft, cruise missiles, hypersonic or other types.

“All amendments have been thoroughly considered and are proportionate to modern military threats and risks against Russia,” he said.

The Russian president said that “the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme measure to protect the country’s sovereignty.”

Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 2, 2024. Photo:EFE/EPA/DANYLO ANTONIUK

“We have always had an extremely responsible approach to these issues, knowing full well the colossal power of these weapons, we seek to strengthen the legal foundations of global international stability, to prevent the dispersion of nuclear weapons and their components,” he said.

Russia admitted last June that it had already begun revamping its military and nuclear doctrines due to the deterioration of the international situation, largely due to the West’s reaction to the war in Ukraine.

Putin said that “the doctrine is a living instrument and we are closely following what is happening in the world around us. And we do not rule out introducing some changes to this doctrine,” he said.

Until now, military doctrine contemplates the use of nuclear weapons only “in extraordinary cases”, That is, if the very existence of the Russian state is threatened.