President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed Bill 1,676/2020, which provides for an adjustment in the period of suspension of the expiration date of federal public tenders due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Secretariat for Legal Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, the veto occurred to provide legal certainty for the tenders that were closed.

“The legislative proposal ran counter to the public interest by suspending the counting of the validity periods of tenders until December 31, 2021, a period that has already elapsed, which could imply the application of retroactive effects by re-establishing the validity of tenders that have already ended and causing legal uncertainty . In this way, it is understood that the legislative proposal has lost its object”, informed the agency.

The matter was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in the end of last year.

