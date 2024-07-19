His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission, wishing her success in her duties.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: I congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission and wish her success in her duties. The UAE is keen to continue building its partnership and enhancing cooperation with the European Commission to achieve common goals in consolidating the foundations of peace and stability in the world.