His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, that the visit to the United States expressed a mutual desire to cooperate at the governmental and private levels in areas that serve development in both countries, and we will continue to build on its results in order to push forward our strategic relations that have extended for more than fifty years. The UAE is keen to build effective partnerships with the aim of investing in common capabilities to achieve a better future for its people and the peoples of the world.