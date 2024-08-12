His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed the importance of the role of youth in achieving a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.
His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “International Youth Day is an occasion during which we celebrate the important role of youth in building a better future for our country and the world.”
His Highness added: “With their ambition and determination, young people play a pivotal role in achieving a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, and the UAE continues to invest in young people and empower them to drive growth in our country.”
