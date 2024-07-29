His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, who began an official visit to the UAE yesterday.

The Chilean President was accorded an official reception upon his motorcade’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the guest of the country to the podium of honour, where the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Chile were played, while a guard of honour lined up to salute him, and the artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome President Gabriel Boric.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council in Abu Dhabi; and the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. The digital government, Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, Salem Al Qubaisi, the UAE Ambassador to Chile, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, and a number of senior officials in the country.

The Chilean President is accompanied by an official delegation that includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren; the Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Nicolas Grau; the Minister of Public Works, Jessica Lopez; the Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Aysin Etcheverry; the Chilean Ambassador to the UAE, Patricio Diaz; and a number of ministers and senior officials in Chile.

Research relationships

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, discussed various aspects of the relations between the UAE and Chile, especially their joint cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and development, and opportunities to develop them in a way that serves the visions of the two countries for the future, and contributes to the sustainability of development and prosperity for their peoples.

During the official talks held by the two sides at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Gabriel Boric’s visit, which is the first by a Chilean President to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978, noting that it reflects his personal keenness to open new horizons for relations between the two countries that serve their mutual interests.

The two sides reviewed the level of qualitative progress achieved by the UAE-Chile relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, and digital economy, in addition to climate action, sustainability solutions, infrastructure, and other areas that constitute development priorities and contribute to achieving sustainable economic prosperity for the two countries.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Chilean President exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, and the two countries’ shared visions towards strengthening international multilateral action, and consolidating stability, cooperation and development throughout the world.

During the session, His Highness the President of the State stressed the interest that the UAE attaches to strengthening its relations with Latin American countries, as it has a comprehensive vision for its cooperation with them based on developmental aspects, and has made important steps in this path, based on the state’s belief that cooperation and stability are the basic pillars for achieving development and a more prosperous and sustainable future for all peoples of the world.

His Highness pointed out the importance of investing in diverse opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in renewable energy, the digital economy and climate action, as the UAE and Chile have qualitative projects and rich experiences in these fields, and they agree on the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Chile is also linked to a partnership with the “Mangrove Alliance for Climate” led by the UAE and Indonesia.

His Highness the President of the State also pointed out that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries during the visit is an important turning point in the course of economic relations and embodies the common will to achieve a qualitative development in their relations, in addition to embodying the UAE’s approach to building bridges of cooperation and development partnerships with important economies in the world, in order to achieve common development for all.

His Highness said that during the period from January to April 2024, the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Chile increased by 26%, compared to the same period last year, and this is an important indicator of the remarkable development witnessed by the path of economic relations between the two countries.

His Highness pointed out that what also supports the trade movement between the two countries is that Chile is a party with the UAE to the “Joint Declaration for Cooperation on the Two-Ocean Corridor”, which was signed on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in the UAE last year, and aims to expand regional trade horizons.

For his part, the Chilean President expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and meet His Highness the President of the State, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception he and the accompanying delegation received during his visit to the country.

He stressed Chile’s keenness to expand the horizons of its cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its inspiring development experience in a way that enhances the sustainable economic prosperity of the two countries. He said that his country is keen to invest in the available opportunities to build fruitful partnerships that achieve mutual interests, especially in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy and others.

The Chilean President wrote a word in the visitors’ book, expressing his hope that the visit would constitute a strong impetus for joint work in the interest of the two countries, and in a way that would achieve their aspirations for further development and prosperity.

His Highness the President of the State hosted a luncheon in honor of the guest President and the accompanying delegation.

Agreement to double intra-trade

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, witnessed yesterday the signing ceremony of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” between the UAE and Chile, as part of the official visit of the President of Chile to the country.

The agreement aims to stimulate non-oil inter-trade by eliminating or reducing customs duties, removing barriers to trade, and simplifying customs procedures, in addition to establishing new paths for investment flow and cooperation and providing a platform for the private sector on both sides to build partnerships.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi by Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE continues its steadfast approach to building development partnerships around the world, in a way that achieves the interests of peoples and provides opportunities for future generations, based on its firm belief in the importance of enhancing constructive cooperation between the countries of the world, which ensures a better future for all, one of peace, stability and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is keen to expand its network of trade and investment partners around the world, through the “Comprehensive Economic Agreements Program” that aims to stimulate the diversity and sustainable growth of the national economy in the long term. His Highness pointed out that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Chile contributes to supporting mutual economic growth, by providing expansion opportunities for the business communities and the private sector on both sides, in addition to creating a vital trade and investment corridor with the South American continent, which has promising economic potential.

For his part, the Chilean President welcomed the signing of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” between the UAE and Chile, saying that it is a qualitative step in the path of their relations, and will contribute to developing their trade prospects and diversifying their sources of investments, especially in the areas of sustainability, pointing out that the relations between the UAE and Chile are a model of cooperation relations between countries since their establishment in 1978.

The volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and Chile reached $306 million in 2023, and the two countries look forward to the agreement tripling that value by the end of 2030, while deepening cooperation across priority sectors.

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Chile is the second that the country has signed with South American countries, after signing a similar agreement with Colombia last April.

The UAE launched the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme in September 2021, as an important pillar of the country’s growth and diversification efforts.

Foreign trade remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s strategic plans for economic growth, and the UAE’s non-oil trade in goods reached its highest level in history in 2023 at $701 billion, an increase of 12.6% compared to 2022, and a growth of 34.7% over 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Gabriel Boric Font also witnessed the announcement of a number of memoranda of understanding, which aim to expand the horizons of cooperation between the two countries, and included the fields of: food security and investment in agricultural food, cooperation in the field of investment, in addition to information technology, research and space activities for peaceful purposes, in addition to a declaration of intent in the field of mining.

The President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday on an official visit to the UAE.

He was received upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the guest president, the UAE Ambassador to Chile, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, and a number of officials.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Chile contributes to supporting mutual economic growth and creating a vital trade and investment corridor with the South American continent.

The partnership agreement is an important turning point in the course of economic relations, and embodies the common will to achieve a qualitative development in the relations between the two countries.

Gabriel Boric Font:

Chile is keen to expand its cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its inspiring development experience, in a way that enhances the sustainable economic prosperity of both countries.

. Investing in available opportunities to build fruitful partnerships that achieve mutual interests in the economy, investment and renewable energy.