The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, won last week's chaotic elections by a wide margin by beating the rest of the candidates with 73.34% of the votes, according to electoral authorities this Sunday. from the country. The president's victory, however, was questioned hours before the announcement by opposition parties that launched accusations of fraud and encouraged his followers to protest in the streets.

“Candidate number 20, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, is provisionally elected,” emphasized the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to the shouts and applause of the audience gathered at the counting center established in the capital, Kinshasa. Congolese, Denis Kadima. According to the organization, the current president obtained more than 13 million votes out of the 18 million valid ballots. Turnout in the disputed elections reached around 43%, according to Kadima.

Tshisekedi, who was seeking a second five-year term at the head of the country, has thus comfortably won against the 18.08% of support obtained by his main opponent, the businessman and former governor of the former province of Katanga (south) Moïse Katumbi, and 5.33% of the opposition leader Martin Fayulu.

However, a group of the main opposition presidential candidates, including Katumbi and Fayulu, asked their supporters this Sunday to take to the streets to protest following the provisional results. “We categorically reject the electoral farce… and its results,” they said in a joint statement. Opposition leaders demanded that new elections be held with a new electoral body on a date agreed upon by all. “We call on our people to take to the streets en masse after the proclamation of electoral fraud,” they maintained. The Congolese government had previously rejected calls for a repeat election.

The candidates who launched the call – also including, according to local media, the gynecologist and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Denis Mukwege – asked citizens to mobilize against the “thieves” of their votes, revealed hours later by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and that must be validated in January by the country's Constitutional Court.

Some 44 million people (of the more than 100 million inhabitants of the country) were called on the 20th to exercise their democratic right in 75,000 polling stations to vote in the presidential, legislative, provincial and local elections. The elections were marred by delays, logistical problems and allegations of irregularities by the opposition, which has demanded the annulment and rerun of the vote.

The influential Congolese National Episcopal Conference (CENCO), which supervised the elections, indicated this past Thursday that there were “numerous cases of irregularities” that could alter the results “in certain places.” The elections were held on Wednesday of last week and were extended to Thursday in areas where logistical challenges delayed or prevented voting, but the truth is that they continued until this Monday in some of those places. The delays were largely due to the last-minute arrival of electoral material at the voting centers.

The DRC, one of the most populous countries in Africa, has enormous mineral wealth (including vast reserves of cobalt, key to making electric vehicle batteries), but infrastructure is poor in much of its territory. The elections were also held under the shadow of the conflict between dozens of armed groups and the Army in the east of the country and in the midst of a new escalation of fighting by the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) in the eastern province of Kivu. from North.

Tshisekedi came to power in 2019 after elections that were also questioned by the opposition, but represented the first peaceful transfer of power in the country since its independence from Belgium in 1960. To his credit is the country's economic growth, despite a complex international situation, and its will, expressed through multiple gestures, to stabilize the Great Lakes region, hit for decades by the violence of dozens of armed groups. In this context, Tshisekedi has launched a campaign of denunciation against his neighbor Rwanda, which he accuses of financing the M23, one of the main rebel groups. The conflict is far from over. The intervention of an international force from the countries of the region has proven to be an insufficient effort to achieve the desired peace. For its part, economic growth has not managed to lift 60% of Congolese out of the extreme poverty in which they live, according to the World Bank.

