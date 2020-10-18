D.American President Donald Trump, who has fallen on the defensive, accuses his Democratic rival Joe Biden of not being able to handle the coronavirus pandemic. “Biden will shut down the country, delay the vaccinations and prolong the pandemic,” Trump said on Saturday at a major election rally in Muskegon, Michigan. Although the number of infections is increasing there, his supporters did not keep distance requirements. Some wore masks, some didn’t. Trump himself sees himself exposed to massive criticism of his handling of the pandemic, which has also affected his popularity. Nationwide, Biden has a clear lead over Trump in polls.

Trump is currently touring states that he won in the 2016 election, but which, according to polls, could now fall to the Democrats. Michigan is one of the states that, according to analysis by the presidential advisers, could play a key role in the presidential election on November 3rd. Trump also attacked the Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, who he accused of dishonesty. He also downplayed a right-wing extremist conspiracy exposed by the FBI to kidnap Whitmer.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that puts my life, my family and the government (Michigans) at risk,” Whitmer tweeted. In a statement, Biden said all Trump had to offer the people of Michigan was more lies and red herring, but no plan to fight the virus.

The next stop on the incumbent’s campaign tour is the state of Wisconsin, which Trump also won in 2016 and which he is now in danger of losing. Monday it’s supposed to go to Arizona, actually a Republican stronghold, but it could now tip over. Biden, who has only been on an election campaign tour in recent weeks due to the pandemic, stayed in his home state of Delaware on Saturday.