According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the corona crisis is now also affecting the highest-ranking constitutional protector in the Federal Republic. The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, had tested positive for Corona, said a spokeswoman for the authority on Tuesday. Haldenwang had gone into quarantine and continued official business from there. The ability of the Federal Office to work was “fully guaranteed,” it said. The Federal Office is prepared for such situations. An internal crisis team was set up at the beginning of the pandemic. The 60-year-old Haldenwang has headed the Federal Office since November 2018.