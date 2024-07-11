Friday, July 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President | This is what a wax figure of Alexander Stubbs looks like – “An ordinary person does not stand like that”, say the creators, for whom the work is exceptional

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
President | This is what a wax figure of Alexander Stubbs looks like – “An ordinary person does not stand like that”, say the creators, for whom the work is exceptional
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The head of the wax doll is in the box and the hand is in place of the head. Sculptor Paul Mänd (left), puppet master Ene Mänd and architect Andres Mänd in front of the workshop in the village of Tammispea, Estonia. Picture: Jyri Pitkänen

A wax figure of Alexander Stubb is currently being made in a family business in the Estonian countryside. HS was able to follow when the head was fitted to the body. Vaha-Stubb will move to Visulahti’s wax cabinet this summer.

Pit’s in the back of the car and now it’s on its way to the body.

Wax doll entrepreneurs Andres and Ene Mänd drive through the Lahemaa National Park in Northern Estonia with their son, a sculptor Paul Mändin to the workshop in the village of Tammispea. There’s a body waiting there.

#President #wax #figure #Alexander #Stubbs #ordinary #person #stand #creators #work #exceptional

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Top Gun: Maverick’s success and his betting strategies

Top Gun: Maverick's success and his betting strategies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]