President | This is what a wax figure of Alexander Stubbs looks like – “An ordinary person does not stand like that”, say the creators, for whom the work is exceptional

The head of the wax doll is in the box and the hand is in place of the head. Sculptor Paul Mänd (left), puppet master Ene Mänd and architect Andres Mänd in front of the workshop in the village of Tammispea, Estonia.

A wax figure of Alexander Stubb is currently being made in a family business in the Estonian countryside. HS was able to follow when the head was fitted to the body. Vaha-Stubb will move to Visulahti’s wax cabinet this summer.

Pit’s in the back of the car and now it’s on its way to the body.

Wax doll entrepreneurs Andres and Ene Mänd drive through the Lahemaa National Park in Northern Estonia with their son, a sculptor Paul Mändin to the workshop in the village of Tammispea. There’s a body waiting there.