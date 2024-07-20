President | The presidential couple participates in a big swimming event in Kuusamo – swimming a huge distance

President|The Downhill Swim competition is held in Kuusamo. There are hundreds of participants, including the president of the republic and his spouse.

in Kuusamo will compete on Saturday in downhill swimming. The Oulanka Downhill Swim event, swimming in the Oulankajoki, has gathered top class open water swimmers in the scenery of the Oulanka National Park.

Among the participants is also the country’s first couple, the president Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

There are two trips to choose from, a longer 24 kilometer swim or a shorter 12 kilometer route. The president was kicked out from the starting point of the longer route, while his wife had signed up for the shorter route.

In the event, swimming is performed in pairs for safety reasons.

Downhill The Swim open water swimming event is not really a competition, but one that belongs to the organizers Kalle Kotiranta according to more of an experience event.

The event is being held at Kuusamo’s Oulankajoki for the fourth time, and every year the event is sold out.

This year, a total of 432 swimmers will participate in the event’s 24 and 12 kilometer distances, who left for the river themselves on Saturday morning from Ruka and will return there to spend the event’s evening party.

President has kept quiet about the trip to Oulankajoki, but Innes-Stubb talked about his participation in the event in the Helsingin Sanomat Kuukausiliitten published earlier in July in the interview.

Innes-Stubb participates in the 12 kilometer swim with her good friend, there is no information about the president’s swimming pair in the 24 kilometer.

Couple has been to endurance sports events before, and both are known as triathlon enthusiasts.

The 56-year-old head of state is used to seeing both domestic and international competition events. During his ministerial days (2008–2016), Stubb was known for the fact that he had to fit an hour of sports into his calendar every day.

Innes-Stubb, 54, has also competed in several triathlons.

Swimming event for, the president has practiced at least in Leppävaara’s swimming hall. It turned out that the swimming world champion and Olympic medalist Jani Sievinen From an Instagram update.

Sievinen and his Felicia-daughters chased the president from his morning swim at the beginning of July.