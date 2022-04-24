The Algerian president said: “We have 8 months of grain reserves, and we are on the cusp of the harvest season.”

He added, “We started in 2022 by fighting the bureaucracy that was tying up the economic initiative. Fighting the bureaucracy led to the liberation of 800 institutions, and their initiation to production lifted bureaucratic obstacles for those institutions and projects, and allowed the creation of 52,000 jobs.”

On another topic, the Algerian president said that his country will not abandon its commitment to financing Spain with gas, despite the diplomatic dispute with it.

He added, “We assure the Spanish friends, the Spanish people, (that) Algeria is old and does not abandon its commitment to financing Spain with gas, whatever the circumstances.”