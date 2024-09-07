Algerian voters appear to have turned their backs on the ballot on Saturday in an election designed to elect President Abdelmayid Tebboun, 78, for a second term. No one doubted his re-election when he called for an early vote at the start of the year. A moderate Islamist candidate and a Berber socialist candidate were challenging him in theory, but the only serious rival to his legitimacy has been the abstention rate, which in 2019 already beat him by more than 60%. Four hours before the closing of the polling stations, which the electoral authorities extended until 8 p.m., an hour later than planned, the turnout stood at 26.45%, almost six points below the 33% recorded five years ago at the same time, according to the latest official data published.

Voter turnout was barely over 40% in Tindouf, the province in the desert south of the country that usually sets the record for voter turnout. In the abstentionist Berber region of La Kabilia (about 100 kilometres northeast of Algiers), the Efe agency noted that the ballot boxes were almost empty in one voting district.

The disinterest of voters seems to have been evident in a presidential election whose outcome was known in advance. Tebún was elected in 2019 with 58% of the votes and an abstention rate of over 60%, the highest rate in history. It remains to be seen whether he improves on these results in his re-election. In the 2009 presidential election, abstention was limited to 26%, its lowest level in history.

In the face of the outgoing president, who is supported by a regime that has been dictated by the army in Algeria since the post-colonial era, the Berber nationalist Yucef Auchich has tried to gather support in Kabylia for the historic Front of Socialist Forces, ahead of the upcoming legislative elections. After claiming to be aligned with the political pan-Islamism of the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdelali Hassani has presented himself on behalf of the Movement of the Society for Peace, a party that is running in the presidential elections for the first time after almost three decades of boycott, also with an eye on the general elections, whose early elections political analysts consider foreseeable, as the second parliamentary force.

Tebboun represents the archetypal technocratic profile of the regime that has ruled Algeria since independence in 1962 and that seeks to perpetuate itself in power through the ballot box. After having stifled the demands of the Hirak, the pro-democracy movement that forced the fall of his predecessor, Abdelaziz Buteflika, when he aspired to a fifth term after two decades in office, the current Algerian president seeks to consolidate his position without being questioned. The authorities have not allowed the EL PAÍS correspondent in the Maghreb and other European journalists to travel to Algeria to cover the presidential elections.

Amnesty International has recently accused the Algerian government of “suffocating civic space through severe repression of human rights (…) with no tolerance for dissenting opinions.” Dozens of activists linked to the Hirak protests remain in prison in Algeria, where freedom of expression has been curtailed since Tebboun came to power.

