Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President | Tarja Halone in the hospital because of the norovirus

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
President | Tarja Halone in the hospital because of the norovirus

According to the office, Halonen fell ill on Saturday and is now recovering.

President Tarja Halonen is hospitalized due to the “sick” norovirus, informs the Office of the President of the Republic.

According to the office, Halonen fell ill on Saturday and is already recovering. The Chancellery does not say more than this in its press release.

On Monday, Seiska reported that Halonen had been taken to the hospital by ambulance. Halonen's secretary Sari Kuisma confirmed the matter to Seiska and told that the cause was a stomach bug.

Halonen was the president of the republic in 2000–2012, i.e. two terms. He has recently appeared in public as, for example, the president by Alexander Stubb at the inauguration in March.

#President #Tarja #Halone #hospital #norovirus

See also  Monetary Policy | The ECB once again resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate hike - Lagarde's press conference at 3:45 p.m.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rosalía Dans, actress of 'Los gozos y lasshadows' and 'Amanece que no es poco', dies

Rosalía Dans, actress of 'Los gozos y lasshadows' and 'Amanece que no es poco', dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result