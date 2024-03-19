President | Tarja Halone in the hospital because of the norovirus

According to the office, Halonen fell ill on Saturday and is now recovering.

President Tarja Halonen is hospitalized due to the “sick” norovirus, informs the Office of the President of the Republic.

According to the office, Halonen fell ill on Saturday and is already recovering. The Chancellery does not say more than this in its press release.

On Monday, Seiska reported that Halonen had been taken to the hospital by ambulance. Halonen's secretary Sari Kuisma confirmed the matter to Seiska and told that the cause was a stomach bug.

Halonen was the president of the republic in 2000–2012, i.e. two terms. He has recently appeared in public as, for example, the president by Alexander Stubb at the inauguration in March.