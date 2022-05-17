President Swedish royal family receives President Niinistö and Mrs. Haukio in Stockholm – live broadcast

The presidential couple will arrive at the Royal Palace, accompanied by the relevant ceremonies, at about 11 a.m. HS will broadcast Ilta-Sanomat’s live broadcast of the event.

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö and ma’am Jenni Haukio will make a state visit to Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday Charles XVI of Gustav invitation.

The atmosphere of the visit is expected to be dominated by the decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for membership in NATO. Both Finland and Sweden are expected to apply for NATO membership this week, possibly on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Niinistö has frequently visited Sweden, but actual state visits are rare. The last time Niinistö and Haukio paid a state visit to Sweden was in 2012, when Niinistö had just been elected the new President of Finland.

The National Anthems of both countries will be heard at the Royal Castle and an inspection of the company of honor will be seen.

After that, Niinistö will meet with the President Andreas Norlénin and other representatives of the Swedish Parliament. He will also give a speech in the parliament.

In the afternoon, Niinistö will meet with the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin and they will hold a press conference together. In the evening, the royal couple will host a gala dinner at the Royal Palace.

On Wednesday, the program includes a business seminar and a visit to the Berga naval base near Stockholm.

