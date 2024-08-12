President | Stubb is visiting Åland for the first time

President|Among other things, the presidential couple will meet citizens at Mariehamn’s market square and visit Kastelholma Castle.

President Alexander Stubb is visiting Åland today. The president’s spouse will also participate in the visit Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

Office of the President of the Republic by during the visit, President Stubb gets to know the self-government of Åland and meets representatives of the province of Åland. In addition, the presidential couple will meet citizens at Mariehamn’s market square and visit Kastelholma Castle.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb has a separate program in addition to the joint program of the presidential couple. The separate program includes, among other things, a visit to the Åland Maritime Museum in Mariehamn.

Congressman Mats Löfström (r) told STT on Sunday that people in Åland are happy about the president’s visit.

“I am very happy that President Stubb and Suzanne Innes-Stubb are coming to Åland so early in the presidential term, and I believe that the whole of Åland shares this opinion,” Löfström beamed.

Löfström is Åland’s only MP.

It is the first time Stubb visits Åland as president. In the past, Stubb has visited Utsjoki and Inari in Lapland, among others.