A group of community members of San Marcos and a family demanding payment for their land remained waiting for the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the access to the Picachos dam. The federal president arrived, but by air, aboard an Armed Forces helicopter accompanied by the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya. Maybe from the heights observed the demonstration of people demanding fair payment for their land, which, they say, were expropriated for the construction of the hydroelectric plant and that now the government does not want to pay them. This time, López Obrador did not extend his hand.

Much less launched promises of support. This time, the president of the republic snubbed them.

There is disagreement within the Municipal Police of Mazatlán due to the changes being made by the new secretary, Jaime Barrón Valdez. Through the corridors of the corporation it is heard that by orders of the police command, the positions of group leader and sector commanders disappeared, a situation that annoyed the preventives, since those who held these positions will no longer receive an economic bonus. Another fact is also that they reduced the liters of fuel to carry out the patrol, in a season where the reports are constant. It must be remembered that the milking of patrols was denounced by the now mayor edgar gonzalez, when he was serving as secretary of the City Council, and perhaps this is the reason for that order. But according to the patrolmen, with less gasoline they will not attend to all the reports. Now, they ask the president to go around the Public Security facilities to find out what is happening and listen to his requests.

If everything goes as expected, the Escuinapenses will have drinking water in their homes starting this Monday. The Escuinapa City Hall reported on their social networks that yesterday they continued with the maneuvers to repair the water pumping system, which according to the authority, is obsolete. The announcement caused happiness among some citizens, but others criticized that almost a month after the failure, they continue with the repairs. The discontent is reasonable, since hundreds of families that inhabit the area of ​​the valley lack liquid and find themselves in need of buying bottled water, affecting their precarious economy. Citizens hope that this week the service will be restored, otherwise they will have more arguments not to pay the bill.

Those who go through a bad streak are the beach hawkers. They point out that despite the fact that there is national tourism in the port, they do not buy the merchandise they offer, and the most advantageous ones, haggle until they take away the little profit. They comment that the more tourism, the more possibility of selling, but in this case it does not apply, because visitors travel with limited money. This is where the official discourse is called into question, Mazatlán does not stop receiving tourism, but it has low purchasing power, and thus very few win.

