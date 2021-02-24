Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing fines for non-compliance with the law on a sustainable Internet and violation of the rights of Russians on the Internet, including censorship of Russian media.

In a document published on the official legal information portalIt is reported that site owners who ignored warnings about violations of the rights of Russians will be forced to pay a fine. For citizens it will be from 50 to 100 thousand rubles, for officials – from 200 to 400 thousand, for legal entities – from 600 thousand to 1 million rubles. A repeated refusal to comply with the requirements of the authorities will entail a multiple increase in fines.

The law also determines fines for violation of the procedure for installation, operation and modernization in the operator’s communication network of technical means to counter threats to the stability, security and integrity of the functioning of the Internet and public communication networks in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the law toughens penalties for the processing of personal data, if this is not provided for by law.

Earlier, the President instructed to submit proposals on additional requirements for foreign IT companies, including the opening of their representative offices in Russia. Putin gave this order to the government after he was asked to submit to the State Duma regulations that would oblige large foreign Internet platforms to register as “subjects in the Russian legal field”, which will allow them to conduct a dialogue with them about the facts of censorship of the media on the norms of the legislation of the Russian Federation.