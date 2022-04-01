Home page politics

Of: Luke Zigo

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj no longer calls for a no-fly zone in the Ukraine war, but is now making more realistic demands.

Kyiv – Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine* demands her President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory. Although Russian airstrikes could be stopped in this way, the larger attack load comes from rocket and artillery attacks as well as cruise missiles. These would be largely unaffected. A possible escalation of the war to several NATO countries is also feared.

Last week President Zelenskyy weakened his call for a no-fly zone – and may even have moved away from it altogether. When he spoke last week with the heads of state and government of the Nato* and the Group of Seven, he made no mention of the no-fly zone.

Ukraine News: No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine – What That Means

That doesn’t mean that Zelenskyy is a NATO no-fly zone Ukraine conflict* wouldn’t still accept. However, a so-called no-fly zone over Ukraine would have implications for Ukrainian national territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, addresses the Norwegian Parliament. (Archive photo) © Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

Russian air defense systems S300 and S400 have a range of up to 400 kilometers. This means that Russia can achieve almost complete coverage of Ukrainian airspace without having to deploy its air defenses on Ukrainian territory. NATO jets would not only have to shoot down Russian jets over Ukrainian airspace. They would have to actively penetrate Russian and Belarusian airspace and destroy the air defenses there.

Ukraine News: No-fly zone simply unrealistic

“I think he realizes that it’s not going to happen,” said Ivo Daalder, the former US ambassador to NATO, in reference to a no-fly zone in the country Ukraine war*. “Because this means that an important threshold for a direct military encounter between NATO and the USA has been crossed.

There are many reasons for Zelenskyy’s departure from the no-fly zone. One of them: It’s just unrealistic. “After asking for this for so long, he realized that NATO just wouldn’t agree to it,” Steven Pifer, former US ambassador to Ukraine, told the Daily Beast. “Because that would have required NATO not only to shoot down Russian planes, but also to carry out airstrikes against Russian air defense systems in Belarus or Russia itself.”

Zelenskyy seems to have understood that Ukraine’s allies are not ready to take such steps. Steps that could set off a literal chain reaction culminating in nuclear annihilation. So Zelenskyy has shifted his demands to something more realistic: more help for self-help.

Ukraine News: No-fly zone just a negotiation tactic?

Some analysts see Zelenskyj’s extreme demand as a negotiating tactic. Demanding an extreme concession – knowing you won’t get it – in exchange for a slightly smaller but very valuable type of support.

“I’ve had a fair number of conversations where I realized they would definitely prefer[a no-fly zone]but if they can’t get that – and they’re not sure they can – then go for it a little less,” John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine, told the Daily Beast.

In his plea for a no-fly zone in a virtual speech in front of Capitol Hill in the USA*Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that he wasn’t sure his demand would meet with resounding success – so he built in a set of demands, each of which is perhaps more acceptable to the United States than a no-fly zone.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj’s alternative

In his speech in front of Capitol Hill, Zelenskyi gave the United States to understand how he imagines a possible alternative. “If that’s too much to ask (the no-fly zone), we offer an alternative.” This would be “defense systems that we need, S300 and similar systems,” he said in reference to anti-aircraft systems.

Following his speech, the legislators seated the US President Joe Biden* under pressure to supply planes to Ukraine via other countries. And while those requests are still pending, there are numerous other avenues for the US and other countries to support Ukraine.

Ukraine News: Ukraine sends US new list of desired military support

Kyiv* has in recent days provided Washington with an updated list of military assistance requested by the United States. This includes a request for 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles per day.

Wladimir Klitschko, a member of Kyiv’s territorial defense and brother of Kyiv’s mayor, said Thursday (3/24/2022) that by providing the right defense equipment, Ukraine could essentially create its own de facto no-fly zone.

"If you can't help us close the sky, we will close the sky ourselves," Klitschko told US broadcaster MSNBC. "We only need defensive weapons for this." (Lukas Zigo)